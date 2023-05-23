The story of Natasha, a teacher who discovered a terrible diagnosis after a bad cough in the middle of summer: the short story

Natasha is an elementary school teacher, who wanted to tell her story on the web, to attract the attention of as many people as possible and to put them in front of a harsh reality. Life can be unfair even for those who try to live it while being careful about their health.

His agony began suddenly. Natasha started having strange symptoms. She had a hoarse voice and a sense of having swallowed something biggot stuck in my throat. However, those symptoms disappeared within a few weeks.

She had regained serenity when in the middle of summer she was hit by one strange and very strong cough. The teacher thus decided to have herself checked, to calm down and to reassure her family members. She certainly never expected to hear that sad diagnosis.

After checkups, the doctors discovered that he had one mass of tissue on a lunga stage four cancer.

Natasha’s story

It was a shock. I thought it was a joke, a mistake. I’ve never smoked in my life, I’ve always been careful. Today I want to tell you to always pay attention to any symptoms and to get checked immediately, in order to be able to intervene in time. Because life is unfair and because lung cancer doesn’t just affect smokers.

The doctors don’t know when she has to live, but Natasha has decided to be optimistic and to convince herself that she will be able to stay close to her loved ones for at least another 10 years. Maybe it won’t, but she is still alive now and she intends to enjoy every moment and to do everything he ever wanted.