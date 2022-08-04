This is the story of one woman saving two brothers hairy people found in the street. As soon as she managed to catch them and load them into the car to get them to safety, she quickly realized that they were made to be together forever. The two were inseparable and seemed to want to protect themselves from all harm, because they were alone in the world trying to survive.

Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy at The Dodo, said she received a report from some residents who told of two dogs, called Pasta and Pepsiwho every night lay on top of each other to be able to sleep and have some comfort.

For a few days the residents had seen them wandering in the area, the time had come to intervene to help them: it was not so easy, however, and he had also decided to leave, but then he wanted to play his last cards to try to bring them in. except.

When he finally saw them again, the dogs were practically clinging to each other and didn’t want it to part with each other. It didn’t take long to get the first dog. While the second gave him more thoughts, since he was more reluctant to be approached.

I’ll stay all night if I have to and I’ll never leave one behind if there are two.

This is the thought of the woman, who by placing the second cage near the first, where a dog was already safe, attracted the other puppy. However, it took two hours to complete his rescue mission.

Donna saves two furry brothers, even though it took many hours to get them to safety

The woman had to immediately arrange the dogs together in the car, because the distance made them sad, agitated, nervous. They needed each other.

Pasta and Pepsi traveled huddled together for the entire time of the trip. The woman immediately took them to the vet, who treated them and together they recovered. The two have already been entrusted and will only be adopted together.