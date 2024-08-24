Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 17:54

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he could never understand why Finance Minister Fernando Haddad was not reelected as mayor of São Paulo in 2016, when he ran as a running mate with Gabriel Chalita. They were defeated by João Doria. The statements were made at the second rally of PSOL candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos, which he attended this Saturday, the 24th, and in which he reiterated his support for the candidate.

“I have never been able to understand why Haddad was not reelected as mayor of São Paulo, because he and Chalita represented the highest quality that São Paulo could have at that historical moment. However, the people managed to believe a lie from the most failed mayor in the history of São Paulo, who was later elected as the failed governor, and who failed to do a single thing he promised,” he said.

Lula also took a swipe at former President Jair Bolsonaro, saying that in 2022, “the Brazilian people made another mistake.” “The Brazilian people’s decision to stop voting for a comrade like Haddad and instead vote for Bolsonaro as president was a setback in the history of this country, which we cannot allow to happen again. Elections are held every four years and we have to improve,” he said.