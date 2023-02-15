Shakira’s heavy dig at Piquè on Valentine’s Day

This time Shakira goes down hard on Piquè: after the song with which she literally humiliated her ex, her new partner, Clara Chia Marti, in fact, the singer has now intoned the words of a song that talks about “killing” the former.

In fact, on Valentine’s Day, the Colombian interpreter posted on hers profile Instagram a video in which, while she is dedicated to cleaning the house, she sings on the notes of Kill Bill of SZA.

Nothing in particular except that the part chosen by Shakira reads like this: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?/I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone”. Or: “I could kill my ex, it’s not a good idea, his new girlfriend is next, how did I get to this point? I could kill my ex, but I still love him, I’d rather be in jail than alone.”

It must be said that the singer never mentions her ex-partner or her new girlfriend, but the reference, also given the day chosen, or the feast of lovers, appears more evident than ever.