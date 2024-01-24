Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on January 24th at a federal government cabinet meeting in Berlin. © IMAGO/Christian Spicker

The right-wing in Germany is gaining strength – traffic light approval ratings are reaching a new low. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also sees himself as responsible.

Berlin – The traffic light poll numbers are in the basement. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also losing personal favor with voters: According to a Forsa survey, only 13 percent of German citizens would currently vote for him as Chancellor if they could vote directly for the head of government. At the same time, German society is shifting to the right. Against this background, the Chancellor gave an interview – and was also self-critical.

Olaf Scholz admits mistakes in the traffic light government: “We have to take credit for that”

Scholz admits the traffic light government's mistakes. It doesn't exactly contribute to the feeling of security when those who govern argue with each other too often, said the Chancellor self-critically Time. “As Chancellor, I bear responsibility for the government,” said Scholz in the interview published on Wednesday (January 24). “It would be absurd to say that I had nothing to do with it.” In the conversation, he refrained from blaming his coalition partners for the disputes, but commented: “Unfortunately, important decisions have only rarely been made without lengthy public disputes hold true. We have to take credit for that, and I could have easily done without it.”

He perceives the mood in Germany as restless and more irritable. “You can feel the economic and political upheaval in the country that the Russian attack on Ukraine has caused. At the same time, there is a sense of uncertainty because, as an economically strong country, we are currently setting the course so that there will still be good jobs here in 20 and 30 years and we will remain at the forefront of technology,” said Scholz. Addressing the coalition, he added that the will to reach an agreement must become apparent. “I expect that from everyone involved. This will be of central importance in this government over the next two years.”

Chancellor Scholz on the shift to the right in society: “The AfD is damaging our country”

He can definitely hear demonstrations outside his window; when there is noise, he looks out at the square in front of the Chancellery to see: “Who is demonstrating there? Is the rally for or against me?” said the SPD politician in an interview with Time. Many people in the country are angry “because they are not sure whether this will all end well for them – whether we will manage this with what is probably the biggest industrial modernization in more than 100 years. This is a journey whose end is not yet in sight. I want to say that openly and honestly,” said Scholz, unusually direct.

The shift to the right in the country is also about the question of “whether we still have confidence in the future in times when big changes are taking place, which everyone can feel.” He said that the economic situation is precisely those that exploit such uncertainties the Alternative for Germany (AfD). “The AfD is damaging our country,” emphasized the Chancellor. But the rise of right-wing populist parties can be seen everywhere in Europe. The genie is out of the bottle, said the SPD politician about the successes of the right. Pushing this back will be “difficult when it comes to those who have right-wing views.” We have to convince the others “by making policies that lead our country on the right path and address the problems,” said Scholz.

If there were a federal election next Sunday: AfD would lose slightly in popularity among the population

Meanwhile, according to a Forsa survey, the AfD recently lost slightly in popularity among the population. In the survey for broadcasters published on Tuesday RTL and ntv 20 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for the AfD if there were a federal election next Sunday. That would be two percentage points less than the previous week – but still one in five eligible voters. The nationwide demonstrations against the right took place during the survey period. After the Potsdamer became known Secret meeting of AfD politicians and right-wing extremists Hundreds of thousands took to the streets against the right.

According to the survey, the SPD would currently get 14 percent, the Union would get 31 percent, the Greens would receive 14 percent of the vote and the FDP and the Left would each receive four percent. Surveys are always snapshots, and the information provided by respondents is sometimes influenced by social desirability. Experts recognize weakening party loyalty in Germany and shorter-term voting decisions, which makes it increasingly difficult to correctly predict the outcome of elections. The statistical margin of error for the survey was given as plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.