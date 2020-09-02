Suresh Raina is like a ‘son’ to Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan and said on Wednesday that he cannot take a decision on the return of the all-rounder. Srinivasan said any decision on Raina’s return to CSK would be made by the team management led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Raina returned to India from Chennai SuperKings’ camp in Dubai after 13 cases of Kovid-19 were reported last week. Among the players who came to Corona positive were Indian team pacer Deepak Chahar. There was some controversy regarding the alleged violation of his ‘Bio Bubble’ but this player has denied it clearly.

The former chairman of the Indian Cricket Board was initially unhappy with Raina’s departure but later relented. It is believed that Raina has spoken to Srinivasan and told him that he might return to the camp, stating that he was a father figure.



Srinivasan said, ‘I think of him as a son. The reason for the team’s success in the IPL is that the franchise always kept itself apart from cricket matters. India Cements has been running cricket since the 60s. I will always be like this.

Is he expecting Raina to return to the United Arab Emirates and play in the IPL? To this, the former head of the ICC said, ‘Please understand that he is not under my jurisdiction (whether Raina returns or not). We own the team, we own the franchisees but we don’t own the players. The team is ours but not the players. I do not own the players.

Srinivasan says that the decision on Raina will be taken by the team management which means captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chief Executive Officer KS Vishwanathan. He said, ‘I am not a cricket captain. I never told him (team management) who to feed, who to auction, and never. We have great captains of all time. So why should I interfere in cricket matters?