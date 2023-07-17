The Messi League Soccer, American soccer league formerly known as Major League Soccer (MLS, in any case), accidentally started on a stormy Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale, home of the Inter Miami stadium, a team that yesterday presented its new signing: a certain Lionel Messi, seven times Ballon d’Or and recent world champion with Argentina.

In front of a stadium in the rain, packed with fans wearing Inter, Barça or Argentina national team shirts, all of them with the number 10 on their backs, the club’s owner, Jorge Mas, exclaimed from a platform placed in the middle of the field that from now on, Messi will also be “the 10th of the United States”. He also said that the storm that he was about to ruin the event was actually “holy water.”

The Argentine striker then walked calmly down the catwalk, embraced David Beckham, the club’s sports director and the man whose footsteps he has decided to follow by moving to Miami (and not going back to Barcelona, ​​nor going to Saudi Arabia), and He promised: “I come with the desire that I always had to win, to compete. I am very happy that I chose this city to come with my family. Very nice things are going to happen and we are going to have a great time”.

There came a video with an impressive parade of personalities to welcome him: athletes like Tom Brady, Stephen Curry or Juan Martín Del Potro, the musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Alejandro Sanz, Maluma, DJ Balvin or Marc Anthony, and the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. The families of the striker, Beckham, and Sergio Busquets, the club’s other great signing for this season – who had previously said a few words in English – took to the field, greeted everyone to the public… and as soon as they could they slipped out of there, looking for a roof under which to take refuge.

Inter Miami fans with the effigy of their new star, Lionel Messi. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH (EFE)

The rain had delayed the start of a show baptized as Presentation (For whatever reason, the club has decided to turn the star’s “yes” into its main marketing argument). Its start was announced for 8:00 p.m., and the opening of the doors, for two hours before. And the doors did open, but above all the heavens opened.

A storm of biblical proportions made the early-rising fans run for refuge in the few indoor places of the semi-open DRV PKK stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, a city 40 kilometers from Miami where Inter play while they project and build the new basketball court. Many had to wait in the cars, while the lightning started for a long time and got closer and closer, and the locals lived it with the resignation that only habit gives. An hour and a half later, access to the stands was finally allowed.

After the uncertainty about whether or not the thing would finally take place, a party began with dj’s, reggaeton, fireworks, speeches, great cars decked out in Inter pink, performances by musicians Camilo and Ozuna and the passion of a mostly Latino fan who chanted the name of their new idol and who has continued to pinch themselves every morning since the star said “yes.” , quiero”, to Mas, a Cuban-American businessman who is also president of Zaragoza. To mark the day, Sunday morning dawned with the city’s newspapers sheathed in an advertisement that simply read “Welcome MonthYES”.

Family’s things

The player has signed a contract for two and a half years with a salary per season of between 50 and 60 million dollars, less than what he would have expected, at 36, if he had opted for the siren songs of Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes a stake in the team when he retires and a percentage that has not been disclosed of the global broadcasting rights, owned by Apple TV, and the sale of Adidas sports equipment.

In addition to conquering competitive glories for his new team, which he arrives after two years at Paris Saint Germain and a lifetime at Barcelona, ​​Messi is also tasked with taking the MLS league and soccer in the United States to another level, a country where sport (“the best sport in the world,” Beckham said when he took the floor) has never quite caught on.

Early in the afternoon, Nelson Rodríguez, executive president of MLS, declared in a meeting with the press (not all the press, luckily, since there were 600 accredited journalists) that the time had finally come for the world set its sights on this part of the world when it comes to talking about football. And he recited the series of events that he believes will contribute to fulfilling his wishes: the celebration in the United States of the Copa América for national teams, next year, the Club World Cup, the following year, the men’s World Cup for national teams, of which the country will host the women’s tournament in 2026, along with Mexico and Canada, and in 2027.

Rodríguez also offered a reason not so obvious to the naked eye to explain why Messi has decided to come to South Florida. It is hidden in a video that was made public this week in which the star is seen, along with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and his three unruly children shopping in a supermarket. He is calm, wanders carefree through the halls. “When I saw it,” Rodríguez explained, “I thought that this was the best claim to attract new stars. Here you can rest easy, no one will harass you.”

But he had already explained in an interview with EL PAÍS that part of his courtship argument had consisted of making the striker see that his family life entered the equation as a priority. In the show of his presentation it was clear; Perhaps the most repeated word in the speeches was “family.”

The final test came after 10:00 p.m., when Messi finally stepped onto the pitch. He did it accompanied by his sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, and those of Busquets, and he touched the ball a couple of times. At last, Miami got to see their new idol play. His first training is scheduled for Monday. And his opening game is on Friday; a match against the Mexican team Cruz Azul, within the Leagues Cup, a North American club competition.