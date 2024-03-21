“I've been walking from Batequitas, Badiraguato…” is a phrase that is usually inserted somewhere in the speech of Enrique Inzunza, Senate candidate for Morena in Sinaloa. These days I have had the opportunity to accompany and follow up on his proselytizing activity.

On November 9, 2023, in my delivery for SDP Noticias, which I titled “Is Enrique Inzunza a different politician?”, I advanced what I considered we could expect from an eventual electoral contest of the then Secretary General of the Government of the State of Sinaloa . He would be a candidate who should be listened to, since his speech would be of interest to the electorate, and away from campaign pantomimes such as dancing and partying.

Well, Enrique Inzunza has gone out to campaign with his best tools. In fact, he does not dance, but his taste for northern music is transmitted to the people and he sings with his people songs ranging from Los Tigres del Norte to Luis Pérez Meza and José Ángel Espinoza, “Ferrusquilla”. In his civic journey he puts together a list of songs on Spotify that the same people recommend to him.

I think it is to highlight the eloquence to communicate and the authenticity with which it does so, the consequence is none other than a legitimate connection with the electorate. People's response is noticeable.

He takes the time to listen to the proposals and demands of those who greet him as he walks through flea markets, markets, knocking on doors in popular neighborhoods or in meetings in public squares in the unions.

His message carries the congruence of a man of the left, a faithful believer in the ideals of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and locally, of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

Recognize Claudia Sheinbaum as the next and first president of Mexico. He has perfectly aligned her proposals with the Sinaloa electorate to whom he communicates that there will be reforms for welfare, water, health and education.

Today's candidate for the Senate usually calls on the Morenoist values ​​of “not stealing, not lying and not betraying” in his speech, and with strong emphasis on not betraying his origins, because “those of us who come from humility have to persevere in it.” ”, he points out.

He knows what the candidate is talking about, he puts on a hat, rolls up his shirt sleeves and tells anecdotes from his youth in which, as is usually the case with life in a rural community, everything one could do (and still does) does everything possible to earn a living or bread of every day. From chopping firewood, making chicharrones and helping in the manufacture of adobe brick, herding cattle to plowing the land with 'beast' as they say on the ranch.

He captures the attention of his audience and steals the applause because he is one of them. People identify with him because they believe him, they see that Enrique Inzunza is one of their own. The son of a humble and proud ranch family who managed to get ahead and today seeks to represent his people in the Senate.

The people empower their equals, and the people of Sinaloa will have no doubts in getting Enrique Inzunza to the Senate.