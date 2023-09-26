GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Dominican gardener Rainel Rosario joined Algodoneros de Guasavein what was the beginning of the fourth week of the preseason for the 2023-2024 season of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico.

Interview

“I feel very happy to be with Algodoneros, I am going to give myself to the maximum and all my arsenal, to help the team, first to reach the playoffs and then as far as possible,” reported the Dominican player.

Regarding the expectations he has for this season, Rosario explained that he has heard good things about the team, and that he also feels good because he already knows several of his teammates.

“I had never even come to Guasave, but when I spoke with Álex Ahumada, he spoke very well about the city, and I also know several teammates since I played with them in the Summer, so expectations are very good, because I liked everything.” what they said,” Rainel Rosario chatted.

Trajectory

His first contact with Mexican baseball was in 2017, when he arrived with Saraperos de Saltillo, a club with which he remains in the LMB to this day.

In winter he already has experience in Liga ARCO, already in the 2018-2019 campaign He was with Tomateros de Culiacán, with whom in nine games he hit .233 with a home run and four RBIs in the playoff phase.

Later he came with Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón, in the 2021-2022 season, in which in 10 games he hit .200 with two in the lane and three RBIs, also in the postseason stage.

Recently, Rosario won the “Homerun Derby” of the Mexican Baseball League, and he did so in a place that is very difficult for hitting, such as Villahermosa, Tabasco, in its remodeled Parque Centenario 27 de Febrero.

With Algodoneros he is expected to be one of the team’s spark plugs, given his talent and knowledge of Mexican pitching, in addition to the experience and leadership he has shown in the teams he has played for.

What’s coming

The Algodoneros tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. will train at the Kuroda Park stadium and on Wednesday they will travel to La Mesa, Arizona.