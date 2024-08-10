I claim | This is often what microcheating is all about

I argue|Today, fidelity is understood in many different ways, says sexual therapist Essi Siljoranta. It should be talked about at an even earlier stage.
The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.
Sex therapist Essi Siljoranta, Sexpo:
“Social the media and the ever-present smartphones challenge relationships today in completely new ways. You notice this when I talk with customers, for example micro cheating.
#claim #microcheating
Leave a Reply