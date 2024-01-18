I claim | The word sorry can become too easy a shortcut – An expert advises a better way to resolve conflicts

The compulsion to apologize does not work between children and adults, says neuropsychologist Johanna Stenberg. Instead of advantages, it has many disadvantages.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Neuropsychology specialist psychologist Johanna Stenberg:

“Parents often want to teach children important conflict resolution skills in life. For this reason, an adult may demand, for example, a small child to absolutely apologize verbally to a friend if, for example, there has been an argument in the sandbox.