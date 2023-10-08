Sunday, October 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim | The professor refutes the notions of typical firstborns and bumps – Parents’ behavior explains whether siblings become close as adults

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
I claim | The professor refutes the notions of typical firstborns and bumps – Parents’ behavior explains whether siblings become close as adults

Welfare|I argue

Parents’ behavior affects whether siblings are close as adults. The closer the sibling relationship is, the more it can include conflicts, says professor Antti O. Tanskanen.

Siblings can be each other’s best friends but at the same time also their worst rivals. The arrangement born as a child can continue into adulthood. Picture: Annie Otzen/Getty Images

Tiina Laaninen

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Turku University Professor of Social Sciences, Research Professor of the Population Association Antti O. Tanskanen.

Sibling relationships stand out from all other human relationships because of their length and contradiction.

#claim #professor #refutes #notions #typical #firstborns #bumps #Parents #behavior #explains #siblings #close #adults

See also  Comment | Messi showed the Saudis that money doesn't buy everything
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Possible lineups for Tigres vs Cruz Azul on matchday 12

Possible lineups for Tigres vs Cruz Azul on matchday 12

Recommended

No Result
View All Result