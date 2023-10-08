I claim | The professor refutes the notions of typical firstborns and bumps – Parents’ behavior explains whether siblings become close as adults

Parents’ behavior affects whether siblings are close as adults. The closer the sibling relationship is, the more it can include conflicts, says professor Antti O. Tanskanen.

Siblings can be each other’s best friends but at the same time also their worst rivals. The arrangement born as a child can continue into adulthood.

Tiina Laaninen

2:00 am

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Turku University Professor of Social Sciences, Research Professor of the Population Association Antti O. Tanskanen.

“Sibling relationships stand out from all other human relationships because of their length and contradiction.