I claim | The professor explains what the “half a kilo a day” of the nutritional recommendations is based on – It’s not just about vitamins

Only 14 percent of men and 22 percent of women reach the recommended intake of vegetables. However, there are good grounds for the recommendation, says Professor Mikael Fogelholm.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Professor of Nutrition, ETT Mikael Fogelholm:

“Few a Finn eats vegetables and fruits according to the nutritional recommendations, i.e. half a kilo per day, that is a challenging goal. Internationally, we are quite average, but in terms of health, the number is not sufficient. FinRavinto 2017 survey according to the recommendation, only 14 percent of men and 22 percent of women reach the recommendation.