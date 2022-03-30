I claim The movement of the child should not be restricted, even if the trip looks wild, says the expert – Prohibitions can even increase accidents

Welfare|I claim
Parents often restrict the movement of children in ways that are still harmful even as adults, says Arja Sääkslahti, assistant professor of physical education.
The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.
Physical education reader Arja Sääkslahti From the University of Jyväskylä:
“Junior independent movement outside the home has decreased and their motor skills have deteriorated. A kilometer can feel like a schoolboy on a long trip, and an Eskimo doesn’t necessarily twist into a somersault.
