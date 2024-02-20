I claim | The math class should be held after the physical education class, says the neurologist

Even a short exercise session improves concentration. Children should therefore exercise during recess, and it would also be good for adults to have “hard drive booting moments” at work, says Kristina Laaksonen, specialist in neurology at Hus.

It would be good to include short moments of exercise in the school day, for example during recess, because it tunes the brain to learning. Even adults' brains benefit from interval exercise.

Raisa Mattila

6:00

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Neurology specialist Kristina Laaksonen:

“There is a lot of talk about the effects of immobility in children and adults from the point of view of general health. Less noticed is the fact that exercise also has many favorable effects on brain function.