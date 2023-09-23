Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim | The majority of women throw up and stay up all night during pregnancy, and it doesn’t last until the mornings – Still, it can be difficult to get help for an underestimated problem

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
I claim | The majority of women throw up and stay up all night during pregnancy, and it doesn’t last until the mornings – Still, it can be difficult to get help for an underestimated problem

Many feel that there is little help for pregnancy sickness. However, there are medicines for the problem, says Linda Laitinen, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics who has argued about pregnancy sickness.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Medical doctor, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics Linda Laitinen:

Nausea of ​​pregnancy is common among those waiting. In the international treatment recommendations for nausea of ​​pregnancy, it is recommended that expectant mothers be asked about the symptoms of nausea using a simple questionnaire.

#claim #majority #women #throw #stay #night #pregnancy #doesnt #mornings #difficult #underestimated #problem

See also  Olympics | The Guardian: Paris has been outraged by the French government's desire to evict the homeless
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Querétaro LP Gas: What are the maximum prices in the municipalities from September 24 to 30

Querétaro LP Gas: What are the maximum prices in the municipalities from September 24 to 30

Recommended

No Result
View All Result