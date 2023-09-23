I claim | The majority of women throw up and stay up all night during pregnancy, and it doesn’t last until the mornings – Still, it can be difficult to get help for an underestimated problem

Many feel that there is little help for pregnancy sickness. However, there are medicines for the problem, says Linda Laitinen, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics who has argued about pregnancy sickness.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Medical doctor, specialist in gynecology and obstetrics Linda Laitinen:

“Nausea of ​​pregnancy is common among those waiting. In the international treatment recommendations for nausea of ​​pregnancy, it is recommended that expectant mothers be asked about the symptoms of nausea using a simple questionnaire.