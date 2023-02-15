I claim | The expert tells what successful weight loss is based on: Avoid these three mistakes

Dieters make the same mistake over and over again: they rush to the scale. The secret to successful weight loss lies in forgetting the weight, says nutrition expert Patrik Borg.

Before starting to stare at the scale, the weight-loss person should get the so-called stone leg in shape, says nutrition expert Patrik Borg.

Sakari Hällfors HS

7.2. 11:12 | Updated 7:56 a.m

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Flexible a nutritionist specializing in weight loss Patrick Borg:

“Most people aiming for weight loss make the mistake of immediately starting to just move more, eat less and monitor their weight.