I claim | Some people think that condoms weaken the sense of touch during sex – These tips can be helpful

Some people think that condoms weaken the sense of touch during sex. Changing the condom material can help with the problem, says Outi Leskinen, a sex counselor, health nurse and Väestöliito’s Kumita condom campaign expert.

Traditional condoms are mostly made of natural rubber, i.e. latex. However, there are other materials on the market that you can try if the traditional condom feels uncomfortable.

Population Union Kumita condom campaign expert Outi Leskinen:

“New types resin condoms are thin condoms made of synthetic resin. They have been on the market for a while, but availability has been scarce.