I claim Some men have a trait at their lower end that can create unnecessary fear or shame – An expert will tell you what it is all about

Harmless pearls in the penis make some men insecure and even want surgery to remove them, says Risto Oksman, a specialist in skin and sexually transmitted diseases.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Skin and venereal diseases Specialist Risto Oksman:

“Pearl bumps, also known as pearl beans, are benign skin tumors in the same way as eyelids, for example. They are present in less than half of men. There are no indications that the bumps are caused by infection, microbes, or any other external cause. Indeed, they are probably a genetic trait, a trait of some men.