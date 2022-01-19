I claim Most Finns eat too few vegetables, and it’s bad for their health – with these easy tips, you can add vegetables to a plate without being noticed.

Most Finns constantly get too few vegetables. The best way to reach the goal of half a kilo is to eat a wide variety of vegetables, roots, fruits and berries every day, says Satu Männistö, THL’s research manager and docent of nutrition.

The main course should be changed to a vegetarian option at least once a week, says Satu Männistö, Docent of Nutrition.

Johanna Malinen HS

19.1. 19:00

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Health Research Manager, Department of Food and Welfare (THL), Doctor of Food Science and Associate Professor of Nutrition Satu Männistö: