Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim | Many try to manage uncertainty in ways that narrow their lives – This is what uncertainty allergy is all about

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
I claim | Many try to manage uncertainty in ways that narrow their lives – This is what uncertainty allergy is all about

Welfare|I argue

Difficulty tolerating uncertainty can burden and narrow everyday life in the same way as a pollen allergy, says psychologist and training psychotherapist Janna Meunier.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Psychologist and trainer psychotherapist Janna Meunier:

“Do you stop applying for a new job because you think you won’t get elected anyway? When your loved one goes on a trip, would you like to call them at once to make sure everything is okay?

#claim #manage #uncertainty #ways #narrow #lives #uncertainty #allergy

See also  Junkkari | Iiris Suomela surprised in his speech at the party meeting - the Greens seem to be reaching out to the city center
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US schools teach critical thinking to tackle chatbots

US schools teach critical thinking to tackle chatbots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result