I claim | Many try to manage uncertainty in ways that narrow their lives – This is what uncertainty allergy is all about

Difficulty tolerating uncertainty can burden and narrow everyday life in the same way as a pollen allergy, says psychologist and training psychotherapist Janna Meunier.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Psychologist and trainer psychotherapist Janna Meunier:

“Do you stop applying for a new job because you think you won’t get elected anyway? When your loved one goes on a trip, would you like to call them at once to make sure everything is okay?