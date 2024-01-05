I claim | Many people wonder if there is too little sex in the relationship – According to the researcher, attention should be shifted to other things

Many people feel pressured by the fact that there is too little sex in a relationship. However, it would be worthwhile to shift the focus from the amount of sex to the kind of sex both of them want, says Doctor of Philosophy Maiju Parviainen, who argued about sexologists' conceptions of sex.

According to the researcher, sex in heterosexual relationships is easily repeated according to the same pattern. It can reduce the parties' interest in sex.

Raisa Mattila

16:00

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Philosophical doctor Maiju Parviainen:

“Sex glues partners together mentally and physically in a relationship and keeps relationships happy and durable. Professionals in sexological relationship work, such as sex therapists, have such a perspective on sex in heterosexual relationships.