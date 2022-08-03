Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim | Many people think that their ability to concentrate has been destroyed when they can’t read anymore – In reality, it’s about bad habits that can be changed, says the expert

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

Welfare|I argue

Reading should be a hobby, because it feeds the imagination in a different way than, say, watching a TV series, says the doctor of psychology.

Virpi Kalakoski, Ph.D. in psychology, research manager of the Institute of Occupational Health, who is familiar with memory:

“The book reading has become difficult for many. I have noticed that some people would like to read, especially in the evenings, but reading is not possible, because it is easier to browse the mobile phone or immerse yourself in TV series.

#claim #people #ability #concentrate #destroyed #read #anymore #reality #bad #habits #changed #expert

See also  Industry Fazer plans to build its new confectionery factory in Lahti
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

China summons US ambassador to protest Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.