I claim | Many people think that their ability to concentrate has been destroyed when they can’t read anymore – In reality, it’s about bad habits that can be changed, says the expert

Reading should be a hobby, because it feeds the imagination in a different way than, say, watching a TV series, says the doctor of psychology.

Virpi Kalakoski, Ph.D. in psychology, research manager of the Institute of Occupational Health, who is familiar with memory:

“The book reading has become difficult for many. I have noticed that some people would like to read, especially in the evenings, but reading is not possible, because it is easier to browse the mobile phone or immerse yourself in TV series.