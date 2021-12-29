I claim Many people press the snooze button on their alarm clock every morning and it can cause unexpected health problems – An expert tells you how to get rid of a harmful habit

Feeling drowsy and drowsy in the morning is a sign that the nap has disrupted the body’s sleep-wake rhythm, says Anu Muraja-Murro, a specialist in clinical neurophysiology.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Clinical specialist in neurophysiology and doctor of medicine Anu Muraja-Murro About Kuopio University Hospital:

“Snoozing feels understandably an attractive option when the bell rings early in the morning and nothing could wake up yet. For many, nap has become a recurring habit. Someone might press the snooze button five times in the morning before getting out of bed.

However, the most sensible thing would be to get up as soon as the bell rings for the first time and not take a nap again. Namely, nap can confuse the body in many ways.

Anu Muraja-Murro, Specialist in Clinical Neurophysiology and Doctor of Medicine.

The functioning of the human body during sleep is different than when awake. When a person is asleep, his body temperature is lower and his hormonal activity is different.

The body begins to prepare to wake up well in advance of the morning. Body temperature begins to rise slowly and the amount of melatonin in the body decreases. At dawn, the body produces stress hormones called cortisol and adrenaline, and the neurotransmitter serotonin. Changes in hormonal activity are meant to prepare the body to set in motion.

Snoozing means in practice that a person wakes up again and again and falls asleep again. Often the result is that the body no longer knows if it should really rest or should it set in motion. Then physiological regulation can also be disrupted.

In many cases, naps interfere with the action of hormones that maintain alertness, which can make a person tired during the day.

“ In addition to hormonal activity, nap may interfere with normal bowel function.

In addition, naps can affect appetite. Many people go hungry in the morning because the production of hormone-regulating hormones usually accelerates after waking up. Snoozing may interfere with the action of hormones so that in the morning you do not mind eating anything. Eating in the morning can be rewarded as helplessness and binge eating in the evening, for example.

The intestines usually start in the morning. However, the snoozes after the buzzing of the alarm clock give the gut a hint that it is not yet time to start. This can lead to constipation or swelling, for example.

To the snooze button recourse is therefore a bad habit for most well-being. However, it is good to note that there are people who are not significantly affected by a nap. Admittedly, they are a clear minority.

Snoozing can be said to have disrupted your own sleep-wake rhythm if you feel puffy and drowsy in the mornings or if the tiredness lasts well into the day. Then it is worth considering whether the nap could be stopped.

Often, naps seem especially tempting when the night’s sleep is too low.

“ Evening people in particular tend to resort to naps.

That is why it would be important to think first about whether you can get enough sleep. The need for sleep is individual, but usually an adult needs 7-9 hours of sleep. That’s when you know you’ve slept enough when you feel refreshed after waking up.

In many cases, people especially at night parties tend to resort to naps. Namely, many evening recruits have to wake up to work much earlier in the morning than would be optimal for the sleep rhythm dictated by his internal clock.

The dark season also makes it difficult for many to wake up in the morning, as the body needs light to wake up. Adding light to the morning may help you wake up to your first bell.

However, not everyone needs to have an expensive bright light bulb. It can also help to turn on the lights as soon as the clock first rings.

If snoozing has become a stubborn habit, you can practice it gradually.

A concrete plan is often helpful. For example, if you are used to nap five times, you may decide to nap only four times the next morning and three times the next.

In the end, all you have to do is get up after the first bell of the alarm clock and take action briskly, even if it feels a little awkward at first. ”