Tuesday, April 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim Many parents get angry at a child’s fart stuff and end up scolding – Three tricks work better than banning, expert advises

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tuula Stenius, who is doing doctoral research on the subject at the University of Helsinki, says a lot about having fun with children.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Kindergarteners exploring humor Tuula Stenius:

“The ability to see things comically has been said to be a special feature of humanity.

#claim #parents #angry #childs #fart #stuff #scolding #tricks #work #banning #expert #advises

See also  President Emmanuel Macron attacks those who have not been vaccinated in France
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"We don't want summer time," say citizens of Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.