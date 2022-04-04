I claim Many parents get angry at a child’s fart stuff and end up scolding – Three tricks work better than banning, expert advises

Tuula Stenius, who is doing doctoral research on the subject at the University of Helsinki, says a lot about having fun with children.
The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.
Kindergarteners exploring humor Tuula Stenius:
“The ability to see things comically has been said to be a special feature of humanity.
#claim #parents #angry #childs #fart #stuff #scolding #tricks #work #banning #expert #advises
Leave a Reply