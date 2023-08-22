I claim | Many believe that the cold predisposes to a urinary tract infection – Expert advises a research-based way to prevent the problem

Some of the instructions given for the prevention of urinary tract infections are not based on research. Instead, drinking water and berries have been scientifically proven to help, says Maarit Wuorela, senior physician, member of the Käypä hoito recommendation group for urinary tract infections.

The majority of urinary tract infections are caused by E. coli bacteria.

Raisa Mattila

2:00 am

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Department chief physician Maarit Wuorela About the hospital services of the city of Turku:

“A urinary tract infection occurs when a pathogen gets into the bladder, begins to multiply there, sticks to the bladder mucosa and thus causes an infection.