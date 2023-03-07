I claim | Itchy skin has a clear connection with depression and anxiety – A dermatologist explains what it’s all about

Itching has a clear connection with various psychological symptoms. The skin should be taken care of, because scratching can cause a troublesome cycle, says Suvi-Päivkki Sinikumpu, specialist in dermatology and allergology.

Itchy skin is connected to psychological symptoms such as insomnia, depression and anxiety.

Skin diseases and allergology specialist, docent Suvi-Päivikki Sinikumpu From the University of Oulu:

“Skin itching is a common problem that up to a fifth of Finns suffer from weekly. Most people’s itching gets worse in winter.