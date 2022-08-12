I claim | It is not always easy to distinguish the symptoms of depression from the rest of the lower body – a professor of psychiatry tells about the signs that should be responded to immediately

If the feeling of depression has been on your mind around the clock for weeks and hinders you from surviving everyday life, it’s a good idea to consider seeking help, says professor of psychiatry Erkki Isometsä from the University of Helsinki.

In general, people maintain their ability to function even when under load. However, there are many differences in endurance between people. Help is always needed if there are suicidal thoughts.

Liisa Saarinen HS

3:00 am

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Professor of Psychiatry Erkki Isometsä from the University of Helsinki:

“People experience all kinds of emotions in their lives and some of them are negative. People also react to stressful life situations. Then it is normal to feel stressed, tired or disappointed.