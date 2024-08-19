I claim | Good stress is a driving force at its best

I argue|Good stress makes a person move, but you have to recover from stress spikes. Otherwise, the load begins to accumulate insidiously, says the professor of health psychology.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Taina Hintsa, professor of health psychology at the University of Eastern Finland:

“A temporary stress spike is good for a person when it helps to push forward. If you encounter a bear in the forest, surely everyone rushes for cover. Even in the case of an exciting challenge or a temporary work rush, stress can be beneficial and make you work efficiently.