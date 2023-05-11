I claim | Colon cancer has become more common in Finland – With these choices, everyone can influence their own risk of getting sick

The more western the lifestyle in a country, the more colon cancer occurs there. The disease has also become more common in Finland, but you can influence your risk of getting sick, says gastroenterology surgery specialist Marja Hyöty.

Processed red meat is not good for the intestines, and therefore, for example, you should not eat grilled sausage very often.

Tiina Laaninen

3:00 am

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

docent, specialist in gastroenterological surgery Marja Hyöty From Tampere University Hospital (Tays):

“Colon cancer is becoming more common in Finland, and around 3,500 Finns are diagnosed with colon cancer every year.