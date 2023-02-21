Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim | Breathing exercises can sometimes make anxiety worse – The expert tells everyone suitable ways to calm down

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
I claim | Breathing exercises can sometimes make anxiety worse – The expert tells everyone suitable ways to calm down

Welfare|I argue

Breathing exercises meant to calm you down can sometimes make you feel worse, says psychologist and Psychotherapist Katarina Meskanen.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Psychologist and Psychotherapist Katarina Meskanen:

“Breathing exercises can be significantly beneficial in the midst of anxiety or other mental stress. Equalizing the rhythm of breathing and focusing on it calms the restlessness of the body and acts as an anchor that can be used to make the wandering mind stick to the present moment.

#claim #Breathing #exercises #anxiety #worse #expert #tells #suitable #ways #calm

See also  Judge bars Biden's intention to rescind rule to expel immigrants
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have dismemberments

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have dismemberments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result