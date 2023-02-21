I claim | Breathing exercises can sometimes make anxiety worse – The expert tells everyone suitable ways to calm down

Breathing exercises meant to calm you down can sometimes make you feel worse, says psychologist and Psychotherapist Katarina Meskanen.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Psychologist and Psychotherapist Katarina Meskanen:

“Breathing exercises can be significantly beneficial in the midst of anxiety or other mental stress. Equalizing the rhythm of breathing and focusing on it calms the restlessness of the body and acts as an anchor that can be used to make the wandering mind stick to the present moment.