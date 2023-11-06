I claim | At workplaces, you don’t always know how to manage hard-working employees, and that has a negative impact on society as a whole

A large part of the know-how of employees at the end of their working career remains unused. It’s largely about attitude, says specialist researcher Mervi Ruokolainen from the Institute of Occupational Health.

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Specialist investigator Mervi Ruokolainen, Institute of Occupational Health:

“A smart boss knows and wants to put himself in the shoes of an employee at the end of his working life. He does not make assumptions on behalf of the employee, but asks what kind of goals and wishes the employee has. At the same time, the opportunity for an open discussion opens up, which is an advantage for both the employee and the workplace.