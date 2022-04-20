I claim Adhd symptoms change with age – Current environment exacerbates attention problems, says expert

Welfare|I claim
The diagnosis of Adhd is not based on biological knowledge, but always involves a person’s subjective experience, says Juha Salmitaival, Docent of Neuropsychology.
For subscribers
Maria Muilu HS
20.4. 19:00
The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.
Neuropsychology docent and doctor of psychology Juha Salmitaival:
“People who are diagnosed with ADHD can have very different symptoms, and the symptoms also change over a lifetime. Different symptoms require different treatments.
Follow and read topics related to the article
#claim #Adhd #symptoms #change #age #Current #environment #exacerbates #attention #problems #expert
Leave a Reply