I claim Adhd symptoms change with age – Current environment exacerbates attention problems, says expert

The diagnosis of Adhd is not based on biological knowledge, but always involves a person’s subjective experience, says Juha Salmitaival, Docent of Neuropsychology.

For subscribers

In the case of ADHD, the same treatment is not suitable for everyone, says Juha Salmitaival, Docent of Neuropsychology.

Maria Muilu HS

20.4. 19:00

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Neuropsychology docent and doctor of psychology Juha Salmitaival:

“People who are diagnosed with ADHD can have very different symptoms, and the symptoms also change over a lifetime. Different symptoms require different treatments.