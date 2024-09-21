I claim | According to the nutritionist, you should eat a handful of treats every day after a meal

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Mari Aalto, nutritionist specializing in the treatment of patients with eating disorders:

“My rule of thumb is that you can and must have dessert after a meal. It can be whatever you feel like at the time and what you can find in the cupboards: for example, a couple of cookies, a row of chocolates or an ice cream stick. The treat can also be something salty, such as chips or dessert cheese. A suitable amount is the one that fits in your hand.