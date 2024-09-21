Saturday, September 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

I claim | According to the nutritionist, you should eat a handful of treats every day after a meal

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
I claim | According to the nutritionist, you should eat a handful of treats every day after a meal
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Mari Aalto, nutritionist specializing in the treatment of patients with eating disorders:

“My rule of thumb is that you can and must have dessert after a meal. It can be whatever you feel like at the time and what you can find in the cupboards: for example, a couple of cookies, a row of chocolates or an ice cream stick. The treat can also be something salty, such as chips or dessert cheese. A suitable amount is the one that fits in your hand.

#claim #nutritionist #eat #handful #treats #day #meal

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]