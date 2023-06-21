I claim | A callus can reveal the wrong type of shoes – Many treat calluses in a way that can make the problem worse

Calluses on the feet are the skin’s normal protective mechanism, but sometimes they can reveal the wrong size shoes. Many people have learned to treat calluses in a way that can worsen the problem, says Foot Therapist Hanna Kaisa Järvinen.

You should always grease your feet after showering. It helps the skin to remain more flexible.

Raisa Mattila

2:00 am

The story is part of the Minä väittan series, in which one expert shares his views on an interesting topic related to his own field.

Hanna Kaisa Järvinenpodiatrist and wound care specialist:

“Cutaneous induration is caused by friction and pressure experienced by the skin area. The cause of calluses is the skin’s normal protective mechanism.