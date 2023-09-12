The pain and heartbreak of the sister and mother of Giorgia Banchero, the 24-year-old who died following the accident in Cagliari

They are all still shocked and saddened by the passing of Giorgia Banchero and all his friends, who died in a serious accident. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything for the 4 young people who were between 19 and 24 years old, except to note their deaths.

There sister of Giorgia, wanted to remember her with a harsh and heartbreaking post on social media, which, given her words of sadness, quickly became viral. In the latter he wrote:

Hello my love, I want to start by telling you that I broke everything to see you, but you know this well, you know well that I would give my life for you. Since I was little you taught me to be strong but my love you never prepared me to face such great pain. I promised you that as soon as I had a baby you would be her godmother now my love I hope and help me have a girl so she will have your name I will tell her how fussy and strict you were with me. I don’t know if I will find the strength to face life without you because everything was simpler with you.

I don’t want you to remember how I saw you today but I want you to remember Giorgia who cleaned the house and you had to go in barefoot. I will always remember you the one who flew my bags and I yours. I don’t say hello to you because I know that where I am you will always be there, I love you, my life, we have the same blood, don’t ever forget it

The pain of Giorgia Banchero’s family

I came home and made your bed, because you hated mess. I chose a dress for you, your favorite. I put my necklace on you, to always stay close to you and me, you to me as it has always been. My love I love you, I’m sure you will be able to shine up there.

With these heartbreaking words, Giorgia’s sister wanted remember her. Unfortunately the 4 boys died together in a serious accident. Her mother also wanted to publish a post with her to say goodbye to her Daughter. In the message he wrote: