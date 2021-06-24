“I chose at random”. Girl massacred by stab wounds, sunbathing

Tragedy in the province of Treviso. A 35 year old woman was massacred with stabs from a man with mental problems while sunbathing near a river. The killer – we read in the Corriere della Sera – who did not know the girl, chose his victim at random. He entered the oasis on foot and noticed Elisa Campeol alone, sunbathing in her bathing suit. They had never seen each other before and he didn’t even try to talk to her: he just slashed her and killed her. The only witnesses to the episode, two passers-by who distinctly heard the screams of the 35-year-old. Then the killer put the knife back in his backpack and handed himself over to the carabinieri: “I killed her,” he said immediately, and then allowed himself to the prosecutor for an interrogation that lasted two hours, at the end of which he was declared in custody for murder and transferred to the prison in Treviso.

Elisa Campeol – continues the Corriere – had inherited the family bar but for some time her father Eligio had returned behind the counter. “She didn’t like being a bartender – she explains – she had other projects, she wanted to study holistic disciplines and maybe one day open her own center.” Dreams shattered while sunbathing, due to the madness of a stranger. Fabrizio Biscaro took to she aims at her, reaching her from behind, but she could choose anyone else. Eligio is still on the sofa with shining eyes. “I’m waiting here, for them to tell me why my daughter was killed. We need an explanation … “.