Definitely, I cannot choose what happens to me in life -neither the good nor the bad- but I can choose the way I assume it.

If the moment is good, live it with prudence, modesty and gratitude. If it’s bad, live it openly to recognize my mistakes and correct them, collecting experiences to avoid falling into the same mistake again.

Overcoming the temptation to find someone to blame is to walk the path that sooner or later will lead us to success. Blaming others will be absolutely useless, accepting the reasons why the moment is bad can represent valuable experiences for the future.

It is useless to complain about life, in reality life is not to blame for what happens to us and although sometimes it could be therapeutic to just mourn our misadventures, beyond letting off steam -which is healthy, deep down- with this we are stagnating.

It is very useful to review where we went wrong, with what stones we stumbled, what obstacles we face; This allows us a vision, which to a large extent will help the new attempt to avoid or overcome what prevented the expected goal from being achieved.

We live in this country and we can do two things: leave it to look for other horizons or fight to overcome all its shortcomings.

Yes, we live in uncertainty, uncertainty about the future, about the economy, about violence, about the lack of medicines and education, and about a thousand other things, but it is very important not to fear that uncertainty, on the contrary, uncertainty It forces us to think carefully, to create with positive attitudes, to decide with greater certainty. Uncertainty forces us to look for solutions, but only when we give up just looking for blame and, above all, to prepare ourselves to face the future successfully.

Hence the vital importance of facing it, participating, leaving aside, once and for all, showing indifference. It is time to face our destiny and no longer leave it in the hands of others.

Millions of Mexicans have decided not to abandon this homeland of ours, all that remains is for those same millions to decide to pitch in to correct what we consider should be corrected.

We no longer settle for assuming a contemplative attitude, hoping that someone -as that Spanish expression says- will come to “take our chestnuts out of the fire”. We did not choose to be born in Mexico, but we have decided to live in this wonderful land and therefore we are actors of life. national.

I choose to live in Mexico and I choose to do what I can -a little or a lot, but everything I can- so that my country progresses, so that it is fairer and less corrupt, so that there is less poverty and more education, so that it is more democratic and happy.

I choose to live in this great nation, the same way my countrymen have chosen.

I hope that we stop fighting among ourselves and that we all dedicate ourselves, together and united, to seeking the collective benefit, always considering that the rights and benefits of those we love are included in that collective, in addition to our own.

We are Mexicans, and we are by choice, because if we were not, we would already be looking for the future in another country.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. to July 12, 2023

