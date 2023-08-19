The Spicy Confessions of a Glaswegian Woman

“I like to cheat on my man when I’m on vacation.” To tell it to Mirrors is a 34-year-old from Glasgow named Georgie. A habit, hers, well known in the group of friends and which has accompanied her since, in her early twenties, she took a trip to Greece with friends and met a boy with whom she chatted in the room while the others went at the sea. “I still think about it now!”, she admits.

Georgie has been romantically engaged for five years and would never cheat on her partner when he is in his native land. How writes the Everyday occurrencehowever, something snaps in her when she is abroad.

“There are probably a lot of little reasons,” he comments. The alcoholThe feel freebut also “a sexual desire really high” that comes out when he is on vacation. Also not to be overlooked is the fact that “I’m so far away, and there’s a very small chance of me getting caught unlike when I’m at home”.

The 34-year-old doesn’t feel guilty about what she’s doing, even though she knows her boyfriend “would be devastated” if he found out. At the same time the woman has promised that when she gets married she will stop cheating on her man.

