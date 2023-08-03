Murder of Sofia Castelli, the ex-boyfriend’s confession before the magistrate: she said she did not remember some things

Important details have emerged about the confession of the ex-boyfriend of Sofia Castellibefore the magistrate. The latter would have admitted everything and how some passages of the crime took place, even if he said shortly after that he did not remember everything perfectly.

The judge of Monza, Elena Sechi it ordered the confirmation of the arrest for him and he is now in the prison. Only the other investigations will shed light on this serious matter.

Zakaria Atquaoui he has been under arrest since the morning he committed and confessed to the crime. On Tuesday 1 August, it was introduced before the magistrate and on this occasion, he declared:

Before going to her, I changed the knife. I figured it wasn’t suitable, I went into a kitchen and got another one. It was serrated and blunt-edged. I remember hitting her three times, then I don’t remember anything else.

Shortly after ending his ex’s life, the 23-year-old, with his clothes still dirty, went out and went to the barracks to confess. Given how the facts and his statements unfolded, the investigating magistrate also decided to challenge him for the aggravating circumstance of the premeditation.

The story of Sofia Castelli’s friend

Sofia had been engaged to the 23-year-old for about 2 years. However, the same friend of hers who was sleeping over that night said that she actually left him because it was too much possessive in his regards.

He didn’t let her do anything. Moreover, even after the breakup she had never stopped stalk her. He followed her and went to the same places she went. The day before he had gone to the young woman’s house, with the excuse of bringing her food and he would have stolen a set of keys. While she was out for an evening, he awaited her return locked in a closet, with the weapon in his hands.

The friend also confessed that Zaakaria Atquaoui, had threatened to take his own life. About that night, the girl said: