The Cesaroni, the famous Italian drama which aired on Canale 5 from 2006 to 2014, won over the public with its stories, its characters and its places. The attic above the famous bar has become an object of interest for fans of the TV series, also covering the residence in the heart of Garbatella. Located in via Roberto Dei Nobili, it represents a point of reference for nostalgic visitors, who wish to relive the typical atmosphere of the television show.

The penthouse above the I Cesaroni bar is up for sale: the price isn't for everyone

According to what he reports Leggo.itthe penthouse has been put up for sale at the considerable figure of 1,950,000 euros. A lot, but still less than the initial price, more than 2 million euros. The property is located on the fifth floor and has a lift and disabled access, making it convenient for a wide range of potential buyers. Predicts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two terracesone frequently shown during exterior shots of The Cesaroni.

The residence allows you to live in an iconic and beloved neighborhood of the capital, as well as enjoy large, bright spaces. Although the entry threshold is prohibitive, beyond the reach of ordinary families, if you have a substantial budget available and have always dreamed of residing in such a significant place this is your chance.

In the past few hours, meanwhile, the declarations of Micol Olivieri, the interpreter of the young Alice, regarding the salaries obtained by the cast have caused an outcry. Thanks to their large following, they even exceeded 100,000 euros per season. Today the figures are decidedly less attractive, so she doubts she will return to the stage, also because, with the passage of time, the role of an actress has begun to feel too tight for her. Seeking greater autonomy and freedom, she has dedicated her professional energies to building a career as an influencer, and her results speak for themselves, with more than 800,000 followers.