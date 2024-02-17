On Thursday, February 15, the movie theaters of our country witnessed the premiere of 'I, Captain' and 'Zona de Interest', two films nominated for the Oscar 2024 and who start as the favorites in their respective categories. Both films will even compete in the category of best foreign filma section in which they will compete against 'The Snow Society' (Spain), 'Perfect Days' (Japan) and 'The Teacher's Lounge' (Germany).

For this reason, and due to the proximity of the awards ceremony for the best of cinema, in this note we will tell you what each film is about and in which cinemas in Peru to see them, so that you can choose your favorite and follow its destiny at the event, which will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

What is 'I, Captain' about?

'I, captain'a film that represents Italy in the Oscars 2024, tells the story of two African immigrants and their journey to reach Europe. The film, which is directed by Matteo Garrone, was screened in 2023 and won a large number of awards at important ceremonies, such as the Venice International Film Festival and the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

'Io capitano'as is its original name, is nominated for best foreign film at the 96th edition of the Oscarsa category in which she is one of the serious candidates to win the golden statuette.

“Seydou and Moussa, two young African minors, after saving a good amount of money, leave their hometown (Dakar) to head north, bound for Europe. Without their families knowing and with the dream of being able to send money home, they begin their adventure without knowing that they would have to face a hard road through the desert, armed gangs and thieves, the horror of the detention camps in Libya and to the danger of the sea. The rawness of the life of the precarious migration from Africa to Europe through the eyes of the two protagonists,” says the official synopsis of 'I, Captain'.

What is 'Zone of interest' about?

'Area of ​​interest' It is the representative of the United Kingdom in the new edition of the Oscars and is based on the novel of the same name by Martin Amis. Her story is about a family who moves next to a concentration camp during the Holocaust. The film received much praise from critics and those who work in the film industry, which earned it a leading role in different awards ceremonies.

The film, whose real name is 'The Zone of Interest'is directed by Jonathan Glazer and received five nominations at the 2024 Oscars, among which are best foreign film, best film, best director, best adapted screenplay and best sound.

“In 1943, the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, lives with his wife Hedwig and their five children in an idyllic house next to the camp. Servants take care of household chores, while the prisoners' belongings are given to the family. “Beyond the garden wall you can constantly hear gunshots, screams and the sounds of trains and ovens,” reads the synopsis of the film.

In which cinemas to see 'I, Captain'?

'I, captain'a film that lasts two hours and is aimed at people over 14 years old, can be seen on Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, among others. However, the film is not enabled in all the rooms of these companies, so here we show you a guide to where they project it:

'I, Captain' has favorable opinions from critics: 7.6/10 on IMDb, 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and 82 on Metacritic.

Cineplanet

CP Alcázar (6.40 pm)

CP Caminos del Inca (6.00 pm and 9.50 pm)

CP Salaverry (6.50 pm)

CP San Borja (8.10 pm)

CP San Miguel (5.40 pm and 10.10 pm)

Cinemark

Cinemark Jockey Plaza (4.10 pm and 9.20 pm)

Cinépolis

Cinépolis Larcomar (performances depend on the day)

Cinépolis Plaza Norte (performances depend on the day)

Cinépolis Santa Anita (performances depend on the day).

In which cinemas to see 'Zone of interest'?

'Area of ​​interest' It has a total duration of 1 hour and 50 minutes and is available to an audience over 14 years old. The film is projected in Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVKetc., but, like 'I, captain', it is not enabled in all its rooms either:

'Zone of interest' also has the support of critics: 7.9/10 on IMDb, 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and 91 on Metacritic.

Cineplanet

CP Alcázar (9.10 pm)

CP Caminos del Inca (4.30 pm, 6.50 pm and 9.20 pm)

CP El Polo (6.40 pm and 9.00 pm)

CP La Molina (3.10 pm, 6.30 pm and 9.00 pm)

CP Mall del Sur (9.35 pm)

CP Norte (9.30 pm)

CP Salaverry (7.45 pm and 10.05 pm)

CP San Borja (2.40 pm, 7.40 pm and 10.00 pm)

CP San Miguel (4.30 pm, 6.50 pm and 9.10 pm)

Cinemark

Cinemark Angamos (9.50 pm)

Cinemark Jockey Plaza (2.50 pm, 6.40 pm and 9.00 pm)

Cinemark San Miguel (9.10 pm)

Cinépolis

Cinépolis Larcomar (performances depend on the day)

Cinépolis Plaza Norte (performances depend on the day)

Cinépolis Santa Anita (performances depend on the day)

UVK

UVK Platinum Panorama (4.45 pm, 7.10 pm and 9.20 pm)

