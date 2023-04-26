The former face of men and women, Vittoria Deganello gave birth to her first child: on Instagram she presented little Geneva

After a long, tortuous and sometimes even sad journey in some respects, the greatest joy of life Victoria Deganello, former tronista of Men and Women, has finally arrived. Yesterday, in fact, the beautiful model became a mother for the first time. Her baby, as announced by her on her social networks, is called Geneva and is in excellent health.

Credit: Vittoriadeganello – Instagram

It was last October when Vittoria Deganello, ex tronista of the well-known Canale 5 dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi, she announced to the social world that she was pregnant for the first time.

You are resource, you are heaven and you are the world. You and me… I love you.

These are the words of the influencer accompanying the photos taken during the premiere ultrasound of the baby she was carrying.

No trace, since then, of who could be the father of the child. It was later discovered that the footballer had conceived together with Vittoria Alexander Murgiawho, however, shortly before the discovery of the pregnancy itself, had decided to take a different path.

The footballer has always stated that he wants to recognize and take care of the little onebut at the same time he had closed to any possibility of reconciling with Vittoria.

In this regard, Deganello had said that she never wanted to have to face a pregnancy alone, but she faced the choice with great maturity and awareness. Choice which he later defined as the best of her life.

Vittoria Deganello and the birth of little Geneva

The nine months of pregnancy ended yesterday and the baby Geneva has finally arrived in the arms of his mother. The influencer has published some photos of her taken shortly after her birth, which immortalize her with her baby in her arms, tired but very happy.

Credit: Vittoriadeganello – Instagram

“I can’t wait to live my life together with you“: these are the few but very significant words written by the model accompanying the images.

Many wanted to wish Vittoria and Geneva their best wishes. Among the many, the comment of Clarissa Marchese, a friend of Vittoria and also a former face of Men and Women, who gave birth to the little one a few days ago Christianhis second son.