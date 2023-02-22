“I can’t stand his blood inside me,” says Jenny Pearson, referring to her father, Hamish Dawson.

“If I could give myself a kind of transfusion, I would,” he adds.

Jenny knew that her father was physically and emotionally abusive when she was a child in the 1970s.

But it wasn’t until last summer that he heard the details of the sexual abuse he committed against his students, while he was working as a teacher at a top-rated private school in Scotland.

For most of her childhood, Jenny lived with her parents in tenements belonging to the Edinburgh Academy, where her father worked.

She knew at the time that her father was behaving strangely, but it was only recently that she discovered the true horror of his actions.

Memories of a traumatic childhood

Among her father’s victims is BBC radio presenter Nicky Campbell, who revealed the sexual abuse on a podcast (“Different”) last year.

It was the first time that Campbell, 61, spoke about the abuse he suffered as a student at the school nearly 50 years ago.

He described Hamish Dawson as the teacher with the “moving hands”, who abused him and other schoolmates.

As Jenny listened to Campbell’s account of how he had been abused, traumatic memories from her own childhood began to surface in her mind.

Jenny immediately wrote to Campbell and other victims so she could talk to them.

open dialogue

Hamish Dawson died in 2009. His daughter Jenny had cut off contact with him many years before.

On the latest edition of the podcast, she told Campbell that she was immediately furious that her father was dead and she couldn’t hear the testimony of his victims.

She also told him that she was not angry at what he had said, and that seeing the truth come out had been a great vindication for her for the terrible abuse she herself had suffered.

In the conversation, Campbell told Jenny that when he was 12 or 13 years old, his father used to call the students to the front of the class, sit them on his knee and touch their penises.

Since Campbell spoke of the abuse she experienced and witnessed at school, nearly 100 other Edinburgh Academy students who were also victims of Dawson have testified, making it clear that her abuse had gone beyond touching.

One of the survivors told Campbell that Dawson abused the boys in the dormitories, making his victim strip naked in front of his roommates, tying him to the bed with uniform ties, before abusing her.

Within hours of listening to the original broadcast, Jenny, who works as a therapist, contacted Campbell.

“I wanted to look it up because I believe in the truth and I can’t tolerate secrets and collusion,” he says.

Jenny spent hours on the phone with men who had been abused by her father.

“I felt morally obligated to do something,” she says, recounting that the conversations she had with the victims were extraordinary.

“It may sound strange to say it like that, but they were extraordinary,” he emphasizes.

“We speak the same language from different perspectives.”

“My parents were an abomination”

Jenny, now 64, says conversations with survivors of her father’s abuse sparked memories of her own childhood, some of which are very graphic.

Her family had moved into Edinburgh Academy housing when she was 7 years old.

He spent seven years at Dundas House and another five years at nearby Mackenzie House, before leaving the family home, never to return, at age 18.

The family home was under the same roof as the bedrooms where the boarders stayed.

Jenny says that her father used to go out the fire doors every night and not see him again until the next day.

She says that during her adolescence she rarely saw him. They always told him that he “was with the children.”

“I can say, with a hand on my heart, that I didn’t miss him,” Jenny says.

However, she says she resented being left alone with her mother who suffered from mental illness and often behaved like a screaming “spirit”.

“My parents were an abomination,” he says.

When she lived there, Jenny hated the students who leered at her and giggled every time she went to the bathroom.

“I always felt exposed and vulnerable,” she recalls.

“I felt invaded, violated, belittled. I knew sexual things were going on and that’s why I was afraid, and there was no adult I felt safe with, to turn to.”

But Jenny now realizes that the children must have hated her and everything to do with the Dawsons because of their father’s behavior.

“I didn’t know at the time,” he explains. “She was just a little girl.”

“We are the antithesis”

In conversation with Campbell, he asked Jenny if she was surprised that her father was a physical and sexual abuser of children.

“I didn’t know to what extent,” he says. But “it wasn’t a complete surprise.”

“I always knew that he used to hit the kids because he was walking around in the slipper he was wearing. Now I know he was wearing other things.”

Campbell also asked him how he felt about saying, “My father was a pedophile.”

“It’s scary,” Jenny replied. “It’s disgusting. It’s embarrassing. It’s disgusting.”

“I have spent my entire professional life fighting for the rights of children and young people. I feel that we are the antithesis of each other and that makes me happy.”

porn rumors

Hamish Dawson suddenly dropped out of the Edinburgh Academy and went into early retirement at the age of 56.

Jenny remembers that she didn’t think that made any sense.

“I thought he would die there,” he says. “I felt like he was married to the academy.”

According to Nicky Campbell, at the time there was a rumor that they had found pornography in his briefcase and therefore forced him to resign.

After leaving school, Jenny went to study abroad and kept as little contact with her parents as possible.

In response, his father wrote him a letter formally asking him never to contact them again.

In a statement, the Edinburgh Academy said: “Like any sensible person, we are appalled by the reports of historic abuse.”

“Schools should be safe places for children and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of abuse to contact the police.”

“We continue to work closely with authorities including Police Scotland and the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry as they investigate what occurred.”

“They are leading the way correctly (the way) to establish the facts and what action should be taken next.”

“We will respect this process by not commenting on their ongoing work.”

“The well-being of children is at the heart of our school ethic today, and we have robust measures in place to ensure the safety of all students in our care.”

Steven Brocklehurst

BBC News Scotland