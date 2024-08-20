Home policy

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Have often clashed: Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (right, CSU). © Collage: dpa/Michael Kappeler//IMAGO / Revierfoto

Habeck counters Söder’s accusations. The Green politician accuses the CSU leader of a lack of understanding of energy issues. He also takes a dig at Lindner.

Berlin – Markus Söder (CSU) has been lashing out against the traffic light coalition for around two and a half years. Bavaria’s Prime Minister is particularly fond of attacking the policies of Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck. But the Green politician has apparently been fed up with the advice from Munich for some time. “I can no longer take Markus Söder seriously in terms of content and expertise,” said Habeck during a dialogue with citizens in his ministry.

Habeck was asked by the moderator why Söder felt he was being disadvantaged in terms of location issues, for example in the construction of a hydrogen network. The Federal Minister of Economics did not let this suggestion lie for long and launched a dig.

Habeck sharply attacks Söder: “Deep ignorance”

When it comes to energy issues, Bavaria is dependent on the rest of Germany, said Habeck. He pointed out that Bavaria has a lot of catching up to do in terms of wind energy. But federal laws are now also having an impact on Bavaria. Two years ago, companies in Bavaria said that wind power must be expanded and blocking rules must be removed, and they have implemented this. The power lines that are being built from northern, eastern and western Germany to Bavaria are there to supply Bavaria with energy. The hydrogen pipelines will essentially be filled in the north.

“So if anyone has reason to say: ‘Thank you Germany for helping us keep our economy running’, it’s Markus Söder,” said Habeck. But that’s not all: “To say that we are discriminating against him shows profound ignorance.”

Should Habeck become Chancellor: “Christian Lindner will not become Finance Minister”

But Habeck could not resist taking a dig at his coalition partner Christian Lindner during the question and answer session. The FDP leader had recently spoken out against his party’s participation in a possible coalition under Green leadership. “Yes, we are in complete agreement on that,” said Habeck. “If I ever become Chancellor, Christian Lindner will not become Finance Minister.”

Habeck is considered the Greens’ likely candidate for chancellor in the next federal election in a year. Lindner, Habeck and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) just last week concluded difficult negotiations on a new compromise on the 2025 budget. However, there has been no peace within the three-party coalition since then; now the financing of future aid to Ukraine is causing a lot of trouble. (dpa/nak)