Luciana, the girlfriend of Tehuel de la Torre, the 21-year-old transgender boy about whom nothing has been known since March 11, was the first to suspect that something was wrong. 13 days after the disappearance, this Wednesday is the couple’s anniversary and the girl wrote a sad message on her Facebook wall.

“Unfortunately today it’s a very sad day for both of us. Today we celebrate our anniversary and it is my birthday and I do not have you with me, my love ”, this is how Luciana’s post began at dawn this Wednesday morning with photos of the couple.

And he continued: “I want you to know that I love you very much and that, to be honest, I really miss you. I don’t know what to do without you, baby. I super need you I can’t stand being without you anymore”.

Later, Luciana related that to celebrate the anniversary she had planned to take them for a walk with her son: “And enjoy every moment of happiness that you two make me feel, my two loves. Oh well, it will not be possible”.

And he concluded: “I I know that soon we will have you again, my love. With the help of Vero (for Tehuel’s sister, family spokesperson) and all the people who are looking for you, we are going to have you again. I love you very much my little umpalumpa ”.

Luciana’s post is known in the second day of raking in the Alejandro Korn area. Even neighbors, relatives and relatives combed the area around the detainee’s house, from Mansilla at 1,100, before the second official operation began, which this time had the help of federal forces.

Andrés, Tehuel’s father, referred to Luis Alberto Ramos (37), the only one arrested for the disappearance. He assured that the suspect is “a lava bochos” who “tricked” his son, whom he had met “approximately four years ago in a picketer march,” where he gave him “a few pesos.”

In dialogue with Telefé, he added: “In those moments promised him some land here (in San Vicente), in one shot, and that’s why he came here with his partner. It seems that the land never existed, they did not rent and they went to live with their mother ”.

He also spoke about the moment in which they arrested Ramos, who served a sentence for murder and last year was denounced for sexual abuse. “If a guy has nothing to do with it, he stays at home, he doesn’t split or cut his hair. Something knows, it has something to do or it covers up another”.

The case

Nothing has been known about Tehuel since March 11, when he told his girlfriend and his sister Verónica that he had a job like waiter at an event. The boy was unemployed and was happy for the opportunity. But he never came back. And Luciana reported the disappearance to the Police.

Since then, the search began and the geolocation data of Tehuel’s cell phone was key: its last record It was that March 11 from 7.30pm to 0.30am in the area where the main suspect lives. On raiding the place, they found the cell phone case and a jacket of the boy the family recognized.

Given this, the arrest of Ramos was requested. They captured him in Dock Sud, at his partner’s home. He had shaved, had a blade on him and his cell phone had been erased. When he was in front of the prosecutor Karina Guyot, who is investigating the case, he refused to testify.

The search for Tehuel in Alejandro Korn continues. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

It was later learned that he has a 2018 sentence for simple homicide and a 2020 cause for sexual abuse.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, investigators returned to Ramos’ home, which was empty, from the La Esperanza neighborhood and to the surroundings of the place, to look for traces of Tehuel.

A mega operative which included sniffer dogs, divers, rubber bands, a gendarmerie geo-radar, and more than 300 police officers a day, but nothing is known about the boy.

They have been looking for Tehuel since March 11.

