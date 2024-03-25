The outburst of Liam Gallagher it moved everyone. In a long interview with The Sunthe artist spoke about private details of his life, such as past excesses and his current health condition.

The British singer-songwriter, frontman of the musical group the Oasis, today he is 51 years old. Her past wasn't easy with alcohol and drugs, but today she has left it all behind. As he himself revealed in the interview with The Sunthere comes a time in life when you understand what the most important things are, such as health.

You have to get rid of everything you thought was cool to get back to reality and health.

Today the artist has new habits, like that of waking up at 4 in the morning. She goes to sleep at 6 or 7 and wakes up before dawn to sit in bed and think. Now, at 51, Liam Gallagher understands the importance of life values. The importance of health, unlike when he was young. Before, all that mattered was being “cool” in the eyes of others, even if he wanted to say so compromise your health.

As you get older you realize how precious life is. What if I'm afraid of death? There are days when I'm excited about everything and others when I'm like, 'Life is bullshit.' But after all, we're all going to die, right?

The Oasis frontman then spoke about his health conditions. Last year he had to give up the sporting activity, which he loved so much, following a hip surgery. Not only that, unfortunately Liam suffers from arthritis and he can't sleep at night because of the unbearable pain in his bones. He confessed that he is forced to take natural, herbal sleeping pills. The only way that allows him to rest and face the next day:

Herbal sleeping pills saved my life.

Already in 2017 the star revealed that he suffered from Hashimoto's thyroiditisa chronic autoimmune disease caused by an incorrect response of the immune system to damage to the thyroid, which can cause hypothyroidism and psoriasisa chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Read also: “I discovered this very rare tumor by chance”, the actress talks about the disease hosted by Caterina Balivo.