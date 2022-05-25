Bad Bunny, the protagonist of “The Dead”, the next Marvel and Sony movie, confessed to feeling pressure for his leading role in the world of superheroes. After releasing his album “A summer without you” and have already passed through wwe worldthe next step in Benito’s career will be more than important.

In an interview with GQ, the artist talked about his next role as the fighter Juan-Carlos Estrada Sánchez, villain of Spider-Man, in the world of cinema.

“Maybe, for some people, it’s different in the sense that the higher they are, the less pressure they feel, because maybe they trust that whatever they do is going to be a success. But I’m the opposite ”, he confessed.

Bad Bunny will now be a Marvel hero. Photo: Sony Pictures Latin America

To this he added the following: “The more I get an audience, the more I upload, the more pressure I feel to keep going. Sometimes I can’t sleep thinking about it. I spend days without sleeping .

It is not for less, because in recent years the career of ‘The Bad Rabbit’ has grown so much to the point of participating in other projects outside the music industry (such as wrestling in WWE).

However, despite the pressure, Bad Bunny is grateful for the opportunity and thinks it will be a major success in his life.

“I grew up watching wrestling, this role is perfect and I know that ‘El Muerto’ is going to be epic. I am a fan of Marvel and the fact that I am now part of this family still feels like a dream, “he revealed.

But before reaching the cinema with Marvel, Bad Bunny will join Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train”, an action movie where both actors will have a hand-to-hand combat.

For “The Dead” there is still no release date or confirmed plot, but fans hope that the mistakes of “Morbius” and “Venom” will not be repeated.