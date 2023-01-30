The 70 years of Vincenzo Mollica they moved Italy. A surprise organized by Fiorello on the street, to pay homage to the dean of journalists.

He has always had a special relationship with the conductor of Rai and could not fail to do something special for him, for his 70 candles. A cake and a ballet with Giorgia Meloni and videos of his immense work, clips from his interviews.

Vincenzo Mollica is affected by Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and diabetes mellitus.

I try to get along with them every day, I do my best, always putting before me that fantastic thing called hope, irony, which makes you see even what you don’t see.

Fiorello’s was a surprise that he will never forget, just as he will never forget theirs special relationship. The dean of journalists thanked him in front of everyone, calling him a blessing in his life.

For me, waking up with Fiorello every morning is like being blessed by life!

He is a special person, I would like my 70th birthday to be as cheerful as his plans. And then in the family, with Rosemarie and my daughter Caterina, who are the best party that could happen to me. I’ve now entered the age where what you’re experiencing is enough for you and you’re happy. I was a retired apprentice for three years. Now I’m concluding a new apprenticeship: the one to transform the art of not seeing into something that can be imagined.

Words that have moved the whole of Italy and that have left one important lesson. There comes a point in life, where you are grateful for what you have been given and try to enjoy every little thing. The journalist is almost blind and even if he can’t see many things, he can understand them with his heart and to imagine them just as special as they are. Like its 70 candles, blown out with the most important people.