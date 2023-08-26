The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, assured this Friday that “it cannot be imagined” that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is behind the incident, occurred last Wednesday, of the plane in which the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, was traveling.

“I can’t say who did it. I’m not going to play lawyer even for my older brother. But I know Putin (…) That’s why I can’t imagine that Putin did it, that Putin is guilty“He said, according to the official agency BELTA.

Lukashenko stressed that Putin is a “calculating person, very calm and even slow when it comes to making decisions on less complex issues.”

As for the accident, in case it’s confirmed to be a murder, he commented that it had been an “unprofessional, excessively crude” job.

(Also read: A bomb on the plane: the US theory about the accident in which Wagner’s leader died)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group.

The Belarusian leader also added that despite his mediation when Prigozhin rebelled against the Kremlin last June, he did not have to “guarantee Prigozhin’s safety.”

Prigozhin visited Belarus in recent weeks, where the Wagnerites have proceeded to set up their new base and instruct Belarusian special units near the border with Poland.

Previously, the Kremlin already flatly rejected the “speculations” about their alleged relationship with the disaster of Prigozhin’s private plane, in which all its occupants died.

“It’s all a lie,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his first telematic press conference after a hiatus of almost three weeks.

Putin broke his 24-hour silence on the accident on Thursday and, in addition to praising the figure of Prigozhin, stressed that the technical and genetic tests to be carried out by specialists will require “some time.”

(Also: Who were the other passengers on the plane in which Wagner’s leader was traveling?)

Numerous analysts and independent media suggest that the Russian president is behind the Prigozhin tragedy, who had last appeared this Monday in a video supposedly recorded from Africa.

Putin accused him of treason when Wagner’s boss revolted and arrived with his troops some 200 kilometers from Moscow, but later received him in the Kremlin and agreed that he would transfer his mercenaries to Belarus.

What does Lukashenko say about Wagner’s future?

Lukashenko also assured this Friday that the Wagner Group will continue in Belarus, where the Russian mercenaries arrived after the failed rebellion last June, despite the loss of their leader’s plane.

“Wagner is alive and will live in Belarus as much as some do not want it,” said Lukashenko, quoted by the BELTA agency.

(You can read: The three hypotheses behind the death of the head of the Wagner Group in a plane crash)

The Belarusian president downplayed satellite images showing the decline of Wagner’s camp in the country and insisted that the “core” of the group will remain in Belarus.

“In a few days, everyone will be here, about 10,000 people,” he stressed, noting that currently some Wagnerites “are on vacation” or living in other places.

Wagner group rebellion last June.

According to Lukashenko, right now there is no need to have the whole group in Belarus. “Those who need us and need that unit will continue to live here and work with us,” he said.

According to what the spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Service, Andri Demechenko, told Ukrainian television on Friday, the mercenaries of the Wagner group began to “gradually” leave Belarus simultaneously with the news about the plane crash of its leader this Wednesday.

“It is evident that, since August 23, the number (of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus) continues to decrease,” Demechenko said.

It is evident that, since August 23, the number (of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus) continues to decrease

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Service, which monitors the presence of Russian mercenaries in Belarus for the possibility of launching an attack from there against Ukrainethe situation on the Ukrainian border with that country, an ally of Russia in this war, is under control.

(Keep reading: The doubts left by the death of Yevgueni Prigozhin, Wagner leader and Putin’s archenemy)

“We have not identified any unusual actions that may have occurred on the other side” of the border, Demechenko said.

Poland, another country bordering Belarus, warned, for its part, that Wagner will now be a “greater threat” because he will be under direct orders from the Kremlin.

Remains of the plane in which Yevgueni Prigozhin was apparently transported.

The truth is that the death of the chief of the Wagner militia and two of its leaders, last Wednesday, dealt a heavy blow to the paramilitary group, although the model, indirectly linked to the Russian state, will probably survive.

Prigozhin’s death now leaves Putin free to rethink the structure of this parallel empire, which probably paid the price for believing itself stronger than it was. And from the sector of Russian private military companies (SMP).

See also Leaked: This is the Ferrari Purosangue! One lesson Putin likely learned from the June riot is the danger of giving so much to one man.

“One lesson Putin probably learned from the June riot is the danger of giving so much power and responsibility…to one man,” wrote Catrina Doxsee, a mercenary specialist at the CSIS Washington think tank.

(In other news: Prigozhin and other strange deaths of Putin critics: the death list)

“Although Russia will try to retain the Russian private military corporations (SMP) model for its foreign policy and security assistance, the market is likely to diversify” to avoid the emergence of a new Prigozhin, he added.

There are already several groups on the list, such as Redut, Convoy or Patriot. “For this to work, a series of parameters is required, including having Putin’s ear and financial capacity, and having a tool of influence,” summarizes Lou Osborn, of the NGO All Eyes on Wagner and co-author of a group book.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for now, signed a decree on Friday obliging members of paramilitary groups to swear an oath to Russia, as regular army soldiers do, two days after the alleged death of Wagner’s boss.

The decree, published on the government’s website, requires them to swear “fidelity” and “loyalty” to Russia and to “strictly comply with the orders of commanders and superiors.” They must also undertake to “sacredly respect the Russian Constitution”, “conscientiously fulfill the tasks entrusted to them” and “courageously defend the independence and constitutional order of the country.”

*With AFP and EFE